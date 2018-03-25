Sunday Morning with Ernest Hemingway
Non lo disse ad alta voce perché sapeva che a dirle, le cose belle non succedono – He did not say that because he knew that if you said a good thing it might not happen. (Il vecchio e il mare)
La felicità nelle persone intelligenti è la cosa più rara che conosca – Happines in intelligent people is the rarest thing that i know. (Il giardino dell’Eden)
Tutto in lui era vecchio tranne gli occhi che avevano lo stesso colore del mare ed erano allegri e indomiti. (Il vecchio e il mare)
L’uomo non è fatto per la sconfitta. Un uomo può essere distrutto ma non sconfitto – But man is not made for defeat, a man can be destroyed but not defeated. (Il vecchio e il mare)
Il mondo è un bel posto e per esso vale la pena lottare – The world is a fine place and worth the fighting for. (Per chi suona la campana)
Ora non è il momento di pensare a quello che non hai. Pensa a quello che puoi fare con quello che hai – Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is. (Il vecchio e il mare)
Oggi non è che un giorno qualunque di tutti i giorni che verranno. Ma quello che accadrà in tutti i giorni che verranno può dipendere da quello che farai tu oggi. (Per chi suona la campana)
